147 kg ganja seized, four arrested

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police arrested four individuals and seized a car containing 147 kg processed ganja intended for transport to other states.Sub-inspector of Ramabhadrapuram police station and his team conducted a vehicle checking on Monday. During the operation, a car carrying a gang of four men from Salur was abandoned as the occupants fled the scene. Upon inspection, police discovered approximately 147 kg processed ganja inside the vehicle and seized it.

Within a few hours, the police traced and apprehended the four suspects, identified as B Govinda Rao, S Anil, B Rama Suresh, and A Bala Raju. The investigation revealed S Uma Maheswara Rao as the mastermind behind the drug trafficking operation.

According to the superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal, S Uma Maheswara Rao is a professional ganja trader in the region, currently facing eight cases. Despite being in jail, he continues to orchestrate the business through his associates. The SP further disclosed that property worth Rs 2 crore belonging to Uma Maheswara Rao had previously been seized, yet he persists in the drug trade, sourcing ganja from Odisha and transporting it to Delhi.

The SP said authorities are taking stringent action against drug traders and peddlers. DSP G Bhavya Reddy, CIs K Narayana Rao, A V Leela Rao, R K Chowdary, and other officials were present.