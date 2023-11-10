Live
- Overnight Rain Brings Respite To Delhi's Air Quality Amidst Pollution Woes
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Tirumala
- Groundwater in 7 mandals found to be unsafe in Prakasam
- US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Meets India's External Affairs Minister Ahead Of 2+2 Talks
- Naveen Yadav files nomination for Jubilee Hills
- Congress MP Manish Tewari Supports Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Work Week, Advocates Strong Work Ethic
- Hyderabad: ‘Majlis aapki hai, aur Owaisi aapka hai,’ says Owaisi during Paidal dauras
- Congress releases 4th list, replaces Patancheru nominee
- Rain Brings Momentary Relief To Delhi's Air Quality Amidst Ongoing Pollution Crisis
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's regular bail petition in Skill Development case to November 15
Just In
150 donate blood onboard INS Shakti
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: As many as 150 volunteers from the Indian Navy donated blood at the camp organised by the Eastern Fleet.The camp was held as a part of...
Visakhapatnam: As many as 150 volunteers from the Indian Navy donated blood at the camp organised by the Eastern Fleet.
The camp was held as a part of the Navy Day celebrations under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command.
It was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh onboard INS Shakti.
Both men and women came forward to contribute to the cause.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS