  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

150 donate blood onboard INS Shakti

150 donate blood onboard INS Shakti
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: As many as 150 volunteers from the Indian Navy donated blood at the camp organised by the Eastern Fleet.The camp was held as a part of...

Visakhapatnam: As many as 150 volunteers from the Indian Navy donated blood at the camp organised by the Eastern Fleet.

The camp was held as a part of the Navy Day celebrations under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command.

It was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh onboard INS Shakti.

Both men and women came forward to contribute to the cause.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X