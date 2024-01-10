150 persons from TDP, BJP, CPM joined YSRCP in Nellore

In Nellore constituency, 150 families from TDP, BJP, and CPM parties have bid farewell to their respective parties and joined YSRCP. This event took place in the presence of Nellore Parliament Members and Rural Incharge, Adala Prabhakar Reddy. During the foundation stone laying ceremony for development works in the 32nd division, which received funds of Rs.1.60 crore, many senior leaders from TDP, BJP, and CPM joined the YSR Congress party under the leadership of Tallur Avinash, the corporator of the 32nd division.

MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy warmly welcomed those who voluntarily joined the party by presenting them with YSRCP scarves. He assured them that those attracted by the ongoing development in Nellore Rural Constituency and who join YSRCP to support the public welfare and development programs initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be supported and given appropriate positions within the party. Leaders from TDP, BJP, and CPM who joined YSRCP were invited to the YCP Kanduwa Kappi party by Potlur Mayor Sravanti Jayawardhan, who also attended the event. Nellore Vijaya Diary Chairman Kondreddy Rangareddy congratulated everyone who joined the party.

Delete Edit

The event witnessed the joining of various individuals, such as the Samaya Mitra group from TDP, along with Davidu, Suleman, Abdullah, Penchalamma from BJP, and Khayyum, Shafi, Hafeez from CPM. Shahjahan from Congress and others also joined YSRCP. YSRCP's growth in Nellore Rural Constituency is becoming unstoppable, as people from all walks of life dedicate themselves to public service and aspire for development under the leadership of MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy. There are strong indications that Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as a YSRCP candidate from Nellore Rural Constituency in the upcoming general elections, will secure a significant victory.



Additionally, MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy and city mayor Potlur Sravanti Jayawardhan unveiled a wall magazine during the unveiling of a large statue of Ambedkar. On the 5th anniversary of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's completion of the Padayatra, a cake cutting program was held in the presence of leaders and activists. This program was attended by AMC Chairman Pernati Koteshwar Reddy, South Central Railway Board members Swarna Venkaiah, Cluster President Bejawada Meghnath Singh, local YSRCP leaders, and activists.