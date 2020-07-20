1,500-bed Covid Care Centre to come up in Anantapur 

Amaravati: The State government, which is taking all measures to contain coronavirus, has recently taken another important decision.

It has agreed to construct a large Covid treatment centre with 1,500 beds in the State at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The Covid Care Centre is being set up in the warehouse of the Civil Supplies department in Ramanepally, near Rapthadu, Anantapur district.

Research on this is now making fast progress. The Covid Care Centre has a total of 12 blocks, two of which appear to be for women only. In addition, physicians, staff, nurses and sanitation staff provide services to victims of coronavirus without any inconvenience.

There are two research laboratories set up for Covid tests. The ECG, X-ray and blood tests will be performed. As soon as the patient arrives at the Covid Care Centre, the details are recorded and immediately sent to the lab and tested.

Arrangements are being made for patients, where they will have a trunk box for the patients to hold their things, and wall mount fans and pedestal fans will also be set up for the patients, along with ramps being installed for them to walk. There is a separate kitchen for longer meals for patients.