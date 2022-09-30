15,000 saplings to be planted in Nellore: Commissioner Haritha

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said as part of making the city green, the administration has planned to plant 15,000 saplings with Rs 1.22 crore.

She started the programme in Bhagat Singh Colony on Thursday and sought support from the city population to take it up as their responsibility.

As this is the rainy season, saplings will grow well and the programme would be useful for protecting the city environment and gives a lung space to them.

Residents, nature lovers and students should come forward to plant the saplings in their streets and open places for developing greenery. Municipal officials Sampath Kumar, Sanjay, Chandraiah and Dr Venkata Ramana were present.