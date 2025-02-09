Live
- Israel says it struck Hezbollah target in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
- BJP netas exult over victory in Guntur
- Lebanon orders army to retaliate against fire from Syria
- Police nab auto driver for stealing gold earrings
- Sweden plans stricter gun laws, school security after shooting
- Bodies of 18 SAMIDRC soldiers killed in DR Congo conflict transported to Uganda for autopsy
- Unmana’s Bibliomystery Explores Identity, Love
- MLC Lakshamana Rao to file papers on Feb 10
- South Africa expresses concern over US aid cut amid land policy dispute
- Indira Priyadarsini College conducts essay writing contest
Just In
16 sustain minor injuries as auto overturns
- The accident occurs at Anuru when the workers were on their way to work in a prawn processing unit
- Overload and excessive speed are said to be reason for the mishap
Kakinada : Sixteen people were injured when an overloaded autorickshaw overturned near Anuru in Tondangi Mandal on Saturday.
According to reports, 20 workers from Ramabhadrapuram village in Anakapalli district were travelling in an autorickshaw to a prawn processing unit in Jilledipadu, Tondangi mandal, when the accident occurred. The vehicle driver lost control resulting in overturning of the vehicle near Anuru, injuring 16 labourers.
All the injured were rushed to Tuni Government Regional Hospital, where doctors confirmed that none of them sustained severe injuries. Nine workers were treated and discharged immediately, while the remaining will be discharged within a day or two.
Eyewitnesses stated that the accident happened because the seven-seater autorickshaw was dangerously overloaded with 20 passengers and was moving at high speed.
Meanwhile, locals have raised concerns over the negligence of the police and transport authorities, alleging that they are ignoring overloaded autos and vans, leading to such accidents.