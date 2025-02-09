16 sustain minor injuries as auto overturns

Kakinada : Sixteen people were injured when an overloaded autorickshaw overturned near Anuru in Tondangi Mandal on Saturday.

According to reports, 20 workers from Ramabhadrapuram village in Anakapalli district were travelling in an autorickshaw to a prawn processing unit in Jilledipadu, Tondangi mandal, when the accident occurred. The vehicle driver lost control resulting in overturning of the vehicle near Anuru, injuring 16 labourers.

All the injured were rushed to Tuni Government Regional Hospital, where doctors confirmed that none of them sustained severe injuries. Nine workers were treated and discharged immediately, while the remaining will be discharged within a day or two.

Eyewitnesses stated that the accident happened because the seven-seater autorickshaw was dangerously overloaded with 20 passengers and was moving at high speed.

Meanwhile, locals have raised concerns over the negligence of the police and transport authorities, alleging that they are ignoring overloaded autos and vans, leading to such accidents.