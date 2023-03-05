16,000 TIDCO houses to be handed over to beneficiaries on Ugadi

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha disclosed that the government would hand over 16,000 TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. He inspected the ongoing infrastructure works at Mallaigudem (Gudivada) TIDCO Township along with Gudivada MLA Kodali Venkateswara Rao on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector informed that the house construction and amenity works were almost completed at this township and added that the houses would be handed over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the beneficiaries by this month.





He said that the infrastructure works such as facilitating drinking water, construction of CC roads, culverts, drains and ground level reservoirs had been completed 90 per cent so far and leftover works would be finished in 10 days. The Collector further said that the banks distributed loans worth Rs 157.85 crore to 5,684 beneficiaries as against 7,326 beneficiaries.





He said that so far 6,000 houses were registered in the names of beneficiaries and the remaining would be completed soon. Gudivada MLA Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the Chief Minister had decided to hand over houses on the occasion of the auspicious festival of Ugadi on March 22.





Referring to Gudivada development, the MLA informed that the government sanctioned Rs 300 crore to construct flyovers and already the construction works were started. He further said that they had started land acquisition with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore to construct water reservoirs for supplying pure drinking water to every house in the constituency. TIDCO PO B Chinnodu, AP TIDCO director P Raghava Rao, District registrar Upendra Rao and others accompanied the Collector and MLA.



