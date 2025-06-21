Live
197 candidates secure placement
Vizianagaram: A pool campus drive was organised at Satya Degree and PG College in association with Learning Tree Organisation and Infosys...
Around 16 companies have attended the drive in which 492 candidates participated.
The selection process included a written test, technical round, and interview, through which 197 students were selected.
Sinet Pharma, Dixon, Paytm, Kia Motors, Yokohama Tyres, Concentrix and D-Mart are some of the recruiters who attended the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, College Director Dr Majji Sashibhooshan Rao advised students to always be prepared to make the most of them. He extended heartfelt thanks to all the company representatives for their valuable participation. The college is committed to providing more such opportunities and encourage students to enhance their skills and stay ready for the industry, Principal Dr M V Sai Deva Mani said.
The drive was conducted under the supervision of College Training and Placement Officer Lt. M. Uday Kiran. Learning tree director sri. Dhanunjay, Infosys foundation placement coordinator Sri. Mahesh and others