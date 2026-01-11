Traders in Jammu reject demand for 'separate' state, seek statehood for J&K

A section of traders and businessmen in Jammu on Sunday rejected the demand for a separate state for Jammu and instead demanded statehood for J&K.

The group was reacting to the recently made demands by members of some right-wing organisations, including the RSS and Bajrang Dal, for a separate state of Jammu. These groups alleged that the interests of the Jammu region have been compromised by the ruling parties belonging to the Valley.

The trading community group said that a separate state for Jammu would severely harm the economy, weaken trade, and adversely affect national interest.

“Jammu lacks sufficient independent resources and is already facing economic distress due to declining business activity, the absence of tourism support, and limited government assistance. Separation from Kashmir would further aggravate these challenges and push traders into deeper hardship. Jammu’s economic linkage with Kashmir has historically been beneficial for both regions, particularly in terms of trade flow, tourism, and employment," the traders said.

“Both regions are interdependent. Separation will damage this balance, and Jammu will suffer more,” they said.

Traders expressed resentment over the bifurcation that led to Ladakh being separated, saying that Ladakh has already been taken away, and further division would only weaken the region.

Talking about allegations of discrimination in Jammu, the traders said, “If discrimination exists, it is the duty of politicians to resolve it. Dividing people is not the solution,” they said.

They criticised legislators who, according to them, engage in divisive rhetoric without delivering development.

The traders warned that any further division would be fatal for regional harmony and against the interests of the nation.

“We strongly condemn the politics of division. As traders, we want unity, stability and development,” they said.

They also recalled the economic losses suffered after the cancellation of the Darbar Move in the past and welcomed its restoration, saying the move had earlier caused serious damage to trade in Jammu. The Darbar Move, a biannual practice of shifting the J&K government between Srinagar and Jammu, was scrapped by the L-G administration in 2021. The practice was restored by the NC government led by Omar Abdullah last year.