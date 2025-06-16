1L students to get free JEE/NEET coaching

Vijayawada: In a major initiative aimed at democratising access to competitive exam preparation, the Andhra Pradesh government launched a comprehensive programme to provide free, high-quality coaching and study material for JEE and NEET to over 1,00,000 students across 1,355 government junior colleges.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who emphasised the government's commitment to equitable educational opportunities.

"We are giving every Andhra child a fair chance to dream big and achieve bigger," the minister said, highlighting the unprecedented scale of the programme.

This initiative, which will benefit MPC and BiPC students across the state, marks the first time such a large-scale endeavor has been undertaken in the state's education system to empower students from economically weaker backgrounds to compete at the national level for admission into top engineering and medical colleges.

A specialised study material for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics has been developed over six months by a team of leading subject experts from both government and private educational institutions.

To facilitate dedicated coaching, college timings have been extended from 9:30 am – 4:00 pm to 9:00 am–5:00 pm. Students will now receive a minimum of two dedicated hours of coaching daily based on the new curriculum. Junior lecturers have undergone specialised training to effectively deliver the content.

Beyond just study materials, the programme incorporates the best practices from top private institutions, including weekly tests, performance reviews, and regular progress tracking, all now implemented within government colleges.

Lokesh reiterated. "We are creating an environment where every child in Andhra Pradesh can prepare confidently for JEE, NEET, and other national-level exams."

This initiative will significantly bridge the existing gap between private and government education, aligning with the ‘Andhra Pradesh Model of Education’, he added. "Our government firmly believes that quality education must be a right, not a privilege," Lokesh remarked.