Just In
2 proclainers to remove silt in canals in Rebala area
Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, along with MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, explained welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naiduduring the 100 days rule, at Rebala village of Buchhireddypalem mandal on Sunday. She participated in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme.
The MLA said after TDP-led NDA government came to power, public confidence in Chandrababu Naidu has increased with the hike in pension, cancellation of land titling act, establishment of canteens etc. As part of fulfilling its election promise, free cylinders will be given by the coming Diwali festival, she added.
MLA Prashanthi Reddy informed that with the courtesy of VPR Foundation, two proclainers are being set up to remove silt from canals in Rebala area in two weeks. She urged the people of Kovur constituency to utilise free cancer screening services.