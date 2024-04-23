  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

200 TDP and Janasena Leaders and Activists Shockingly Join YCP in Vadarlapadu Village

200 TDP and Janasena Leaders and Activists Shockingly Join YCP in Vadarlapadu Village
x
Highlights

In a surprising turn of events, 200 Telugu Desam and Janasena leaders and activists from Vadarlapadu village in Kaikaluru Constituency, Kaikaluru...

In a surprising turn of events, 200 Telugu Desam and Janasena leaders and activists from Vadarlapadu village in Kaikaluru Constituency, Kaikaluru Mandal, made a shocking decision this evening to leave their respective parties and join the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP).

The group, led by former sarpanchs Potagani Veeraya, Kardu Venkanna, and sub-sarpanch Velivela Nagaraju, made the switch in the presence of Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswarao (DNR) and Eluru Parliament YCP Candidate Sunil Kumar. The leaders were warmly welcomed by village YCP leaders Ghantasala Suresh and Vadupu Yesubabu, who presented them with party scarves.

Speaking on their decision, the leaders expressed their belief that under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the village would see development and progress. They reiterated their support for Jagan Mohan Reddy and vowed to work towards the growth and welfare of the village under the YCP's guidance.

The move has sent shockwaves through the TDP and Janasena camps, as the Vadarlapadu village leaders' decision to join the YCP represents a significant shift in political allegiance in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X