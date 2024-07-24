24,000 MT PDS rice stocks seized in Kakinada: Manohar

Guntur: Minister for civil supplies and consumers affairs Dr Nadendla Manohar said during the visit to Kakinada he unearthed 24,000 metric tonne PDS rice diversion and seized it and booked cases. He said PDS rice stocks were diverted from six to seven districts to Kakinada. “The government is conducting an inquiry into it and after its completion, stern action will be taken against those involved in the scam,” he said while responding to questions from members in Legislative Council on Tuesday.

He said there are allegations that PDS rice was exported through Kakinada port by some YSRCP leaders.

Replying to a question by MLCs Varudu Kalyani, S Mangamma, Pothula Suneetha, Panchumarthi Anuradha, he said the aim of the government is to supply quality rice to the white card holders. He further said that the government has to pay Rs 650 crore to farmers who sold paddy to Civil Supplies Corporation.