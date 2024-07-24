Live
- EAM agreed to grant request on passport offices in Garhwal: Baluni
- Centre lacks 'fairness', no point attending NITI Ayog meeting: Shivakumar
- Assam has retrieved encroached land - 'larger' than Chandigarh, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Six more Bangladeshis held in Tripura for illegal entry
- Italian Air Force jet crashes during Ex Pitch Black in Australia, pilot safe
- Ruckus in Bengal Assembly over motion to discuss violence; BJP walks out
- Carlsen, Anand, Nakamura among top icon players for Global Chess League season 2
- Himachal Pradesh sees one crore tourist arrival in six months
- Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi Government’s Budget As "Pessimistic" And Biased Against Uttar Pradesh
- Aditya Seal worked with a diverse cast in 'Khel Khel Mein', says 'our unity lies in our diversity'
Just In
24,000 MT PDS rice stocks seized in Kakinada: Manohar
Civil supplies minister says action will be taken against those involved after completion of inquiry which is going on into the diversion of PDS rice
Guntur: Minister for civil supplies and consumers affairs Dr Nadendla Manohar said during the visit to Kakinada he unearthed 24,000 metric tonne PDS rice diversion and seized it and booked cases. He said PDS rice stocks were diverted from six to seven districts to Kakinada. “The government is conducting an inquiry into it and after its completion, stern action will be taken against those involved in the scam,” he said while responding to questions from members in Legislative Council on Tuesday.
He said there are allegations that PDS rice was exported through Kakinada port by some YSRCP leaders.
Replying to a question by MLCs Varudu Kalyani, S Mangamma, Pothula Suneetha, Panchumarthi Anuradha, he said the aim of the government is to supply quality rice to the white card holders. He further said that the government has to pay Rs 650 crore to farmers who sold paddy to Civil Supplies Corporation.