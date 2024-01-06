Live
25-day Adhyayanotsavams conclude
Tirumala: The 25-day Adhyayanotsavams concluded at Tirumala on a grand religious note with Tanniramudu event on Friday evening.
After Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and His consorts reached Vahana Mandapam and the successor of Tirumala Nambi and others brought Akasa Ganga waters amidst chanting of hymns.
Later they reached Tirumala temple and offered the sacred waters to the lotus feet of the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara chanting Tirumozhi Pasurams.
On Saturday evening, Sri Malayappa along with His consorts would visit Tirumala Nambi temple located in the South Mada street.
Both the senior and junior Pontiffs of Tirumala and temple officials participated.
