  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

25-day Adhyayanotsavams conclude

25-day Adhyayanotsavams conclude
x
Highlights

The 25-day Adhyayanotsavams concluded at Tirumala on a grand religious note with Tanniramudu event on Friday evening.

Tirumala: The 25-day Adhyayanotsavams concluded at Tirumala on a grand religious note with Tanniramudu event on Friday evening.

After Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and His consorts reached Vahana Mandapam and the successor of Tirumala Nambi and others brought Akasa Ganga waters amidst chanting of hymns.

Later they reached Tirumala temple and offered the sacred waters to the lotus feet of the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara chanting Tirumozhi Pasurams.

On Saturday evening, Sri Malayappa along with His consorts would visit Tirumala Nambi temple located in the South Mada street.

Both the senior and junior Pontiffs of Tirumala and temple officials participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X