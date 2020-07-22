3 capital bills against APRA, insists Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: The proposed three capitals Bill and AP CRDA Repeal Bill were against the provisions and sections in the AP Reorganisation Act, reiterated the TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. He said that the government advisors were creating confusion and uncertainty on it.

Reacting to the criticism of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs), on whether the previous government took obtained the approval of President of India for the construction of Amaravati, Ramakrishnudu described the question 'laughable'.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former minister said the advisor was oblivious to the fact that Amaravati was identified and developed as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which was passed with the express consent and approval of the President at that time.

He said that based on the Union government-appointed Experts Committee's recommendation alone Amaravati was finalised as capital. Hence, it would again require the signature of the President and the approval of the Central government to shift the capital from its present location.

Ramakrishnudu said that the President's signature was required for any law made by the state government if it violated an Act already being implemented by the Centre. The Section 5 (2) and Sub Section (1) in the Reorganisation Act clearly mentioned development of 'a capital' but not 3 or multiple capitals for AP.

Whereas, Section 6 led to appointment of the Experts Committee for identifying 'a Capital'.

"The Chief Minister's advisors should keenly study all these laws and sections so as to get clarity. Only then, they will be able to give proper and constructive advice to the state government," he suggested.