3 energy efficient projects to reduce power bills in AP

Vijayawada : Special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand said the state will pave the way for reducing the electricity bills with the launching of three energy efficient projects, Urjaveer, National Efficient Cooking Programme in Anganwadis and energy efficient star rated appliances under PMAY.

He said these three schemes will reduce the power bills and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions. In a press release on Sunday, Vijayanand said these programmes will be immensely helpful for meeting the sustainable development goals. The special chief secretary thanked Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India, for providing technical and financial support for preparing State Energy Efficiency Action Plan.

Vijayanand said the Confederation of Indian Industry has estimated around Rs 8,000 crore in energy saving investment potential in the state by 2031.

The report provides a roadmap for the state to achieve its energy efficiency goals. It outlines opportunities for energy saving and greenhouse gas emission reductions across multiple sectors, including industry, buildings, transportation, and agriculture.

The proposed strategies are designed to help the state allocate resources to meet its targets in line with the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development of Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayanand highlighted the state’s commitments to implement energy efficiency and green energy for economic development and meeting the targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and added the Energy Conservation Week concluded in the state.