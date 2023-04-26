30,000 MT of paddy purchased in East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and Joint Collector N Tej Bharat have inspected grain purchase centre set up at Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) in Namavaram on Tuesday.

Later, the Collector directed the officials to act in a coordinated and responsible manner to ensure that farmers will not face any difficulties during paddy procurement. The authorities should act in full transparency to provide support price to the farmers. Till now, 30,000 metric tons of grain was purchased across the district, she informed.

She said that harvesting was started in all areas of the district and purchase centres have been set up at all places. For the convenience of the farmers, purchase centres have been set up in RBKs within the area of paddy cultivation in the district, she added. Adequate personnel, equipment to know humidity, and other necessary equipment have been made available at the respective centres.

The Collector told the millers not to raise any objection if the rice is broken. She said that coordination between officers and millers is important. The grain received by the millers from the fields should be downloaded immediately and the officials should be proactive on gunny bags and transport arrangements.

As part of this inspection, the officials checked the moisture content of the grain.

Rajahmundry Revenue Divisional Officer A Chaitra Varshini and District Agri Advocacy Board member K Tej accompanied the Collector during the inspection.