3.5 lakh children to be given deworming pills

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha has instructed the officials to take up an awareness programme on deworming and asked them to observe Deworming Day on September 21.

He participated in Spandana programme here on Monday and later released posters and leaflets of Deworming Day. The Collector directed the officials concerned for conducting awareness programmes over the parasitic intestinal worms, which causes ill-health among children and adolescents. He further disclosed that they would supply Albendazole deworming tablets to about 3.50 lakh children. Ranjith Basha stated that they have been supplying these pills to prevent malnutrition, anaemia and loss of appetite among the children.

DRO Venkateswarlu, Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority Vice-Chairman Narayana Reddy, RDO I Kishore, DMHO Dr Geehtha Bai, DWAMA PD GV Suryanarayana and others attended the programme.