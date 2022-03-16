Two construction workers die, four workers injured when earth caved in on them in Guntur city

Guntur: Two construction workers were killed on the spot and four others were injured, the condition of one worker was said to be critical, when the moulds of soil fell on them, while they were doing earth work for the construction of a shopping complex at Amaravati Road in Guntur city on Wednesday.

According to GMC officials, when construction workers were doing earth work for the construction of shopping complex at Amaravati Road,near Hindu Pharmacy College,, suddenly moulds of soil fell on them. Two construction workers died on the spot. Four others were seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to the GGH for treatment.



The police retrieved the bodies of the deceased and sent to the GGH for conducting the post-mortem.

GMC commissioner Nishanth Kumar said that they did not sanction plan for the construction of shopping complex at Amaravati.We will take stern action against them.

Police registered the case and took up investigation.