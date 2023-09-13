4 SCR employees receive Man of Month awards

Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil presented General Manager’s Man of the Month Safety Awards to four employees of Vijayawada Division for showing alertness in the duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. He presented the awards during the virtual safety meeting held here on Tuesday.
General Manager Arun Kumar Jain along with Principal Heads of Departments from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions—Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Nanded—from their respective offices participated in the meeting through video conference.
Narendra A Patil while giving the awards congratulated the staff and asked them to focus on safety aspects in each of their domains while keeping special focus on abnormalities on train passing duties.
M Venu, G Durga Prasad, Srinivasa Rao and O Anil Kumar received the awards.