48 gates lifted at Polavaram project as water level of Godavari increases

Godavari continues to flood at a record level like never before in its hundred years of history. In this sequence Godavari raged at the Polavaram project, which resulted in lifting of 48 gates and releasing 9 lakh cusecs of water downstream.



The officials estimate that there is a possibility of a flood of 12 lakh cusecs by noon. The flood flow in Godavari is increasing hour by hour and the work of the Polavaram project has come to a standstill due to the flood.



At present, the water level of Godavari at Polavaram has reached 32.2 meters with an increase of 35 cm per hour. The water level of Godavari is increasing.



Meanwhile, the heavy rains lashed in upper catchment area and in the Bhadrachalam district the water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam was increasing steadily and reached the 50 feet mark on Monday. The officials informed that if the water will be reached at 53 feet will be hosted final warning here informed the officers. The irrigation projects in Kothagudem district receiving huge inflows in the wake of continuous rains in their catchment area.