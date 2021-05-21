 Top
4th Oxygen Express reaches Krishnapatnam with 60.66 MT LMO

The fourth Oxygen Express with liquid medical oxygen load of 60.66 MT reaches Krishnapatnam Port on Friday 

Nellore: The 4th Oxygen Express reached Krishnapatnam from Rourkela on Friday with 60.66 MT of liquid medical oxygen. According to officials, so far Vijayawada Division has received 275 metric tons of LMO through four Oxygen Express trains.

To ensure that the train reaches the destination at the fastest possible time, the Indian Railways have created a green corridor route for uninterrupted and fast movement of this oxygen special train.

P Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada, said that the movements of these trains are being given the highest priority, with proper coordination among all departments working round-the-clock to ensure speedy delivery. He also appreciated the staff and officers for the coordination and liaison being maintained with the state governments of both originating and destination stations for expediting the supply of oxygen by these trains.

