5-day workshop on Maths from Jan 30

Guntur: The department of Mathematics in the Government College for Women (Autonomous) here in association with Consortium of Autonomous Colleges is organising a 5-day residential workshop on “Interactive Instructional Methodologies in Mathematics” from January 30.

The workshop, which is organized under the patronage of the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education aims at giving an orientation to the Under Graduate Faculty of Mathematics across the country with innovative teaching methods and assessment strategies.

The workshop also proposes to give an insight into the Artificial Intelligence-driven educational tools and teaching styles in Mathematics.

The commissioner of State collegiate Education is the Chief Patron, Principal Dr VR Jyotsna Kumar is patron and head of Department of Mathematics P Nirmal Kumari is convener for the workshop. For further details the interested persons may contact the following numbers: 9866805421, 7989467545 and 9000904451.