5 injured as RTC bus hits car on Srisailam ghat road

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Five persons were injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an RTC bus on Srisailam Ghat road on Saturday morning.

According to Srisailiam police station CI Diwakar Reedy, five of a family from Guntur were coming to Srisailam in their own car.

At a cure in Sikaharam, their car was hit by an RTC, resulting in injuries to five passengers of the car.

On learning of the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons in 108 ambulance to Sunnipenta government hospital.

After primary treatment, the injured persons returned to their native place for getting better treatment, Diwakar Reddy said.