50 activists joins in YSRCP in presence of BS Maqbool
Highlights
About 50 activists from Thanakallu mandal Banthalapalli village under the leadership of YSRCP district secretary Radhakrishna today met Kadiri...
About 50 activists from Thanakallu mandal Banthalapalli village under the leadership of YSRCP district secretary Radhakrishna today met Kadiri constituency YSRCP MLA candidate Mr. Maqbool home for the election battle.
Jagananna government's development and welfare programs are once again explained to the people and said that they will help the YSRCP win with a huge majority in Kadiri constituency in the next elections.
Maqbul Ahmed requested all should be with him in making Jagananna the Chief Minister for the second time
