50 % quota to women will be implemented for local body polls: Collector Dr N B Guptha

Chittoor: District Collector Dr N B Guptha said that rule of reservations for women will be implemented in the forthcoming local body elections in the district. Stage has been set to hold elections to local bodies like Gram Panchayats , Mandal Praja Parishads and Zilla Praja Parishads.

Addressing a seminar held at Zilla Parishad Meeting Hall here on Friday , he said that rule of reservation for women should be applied on the basis of population. Ward-wise population has to be taken in to consideration allowing 50 percent reservation for women population.

Reservations for SCs, STs and BCs would be decided by the government shortly. After bifurcation of the state, first time, elections for local bodies will be held in the state. We need not follow the earlier process of rule of reservation for local bodies, he clarified.

The concerned MPDO and RDOs of each Revenue Division would take responsibility for implementing reservations in their wards while District Collector or District Revenue Officer will take responsibility for MPPS and MPTCs polls, he added.

Joint Collector 2 V R Chandra Mouli , Trainee Collector Prudvi Tej , Madanapalli Sub Collector Chekuri Keerthi, ZP CEO Kodandarami Reddy and DPO Sambasiva Reddy were present.