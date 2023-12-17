55 lakh beneficiaries will get Rs 3k pension: Kakani

Nellore: The government has decided to distribute Rs 3,000 as pension to 55,68,735 beneficiaries against the total 65,33,780 pensioners in the State.

Disclosing this while interacting with the media here on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said as per the YSRCP election manifesto Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken this decision and issued orders to distribute new pension of Rs 3,000 from January 2024. Saying that the amount related to medical services under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh as the new cards would be distributed from Monday (December 18) in the entire State.

The Minister informed that the YSRCP government has spent Rs 11,061 crore till date under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme against the Rs 5,171 crore spent by the previous government from 2014-19. He said the number of medical services providing was increased to 3,257 against 1,059 that were provided earlier by extending network of hospitals from 748 to 2,309.

The Minister has detailed that it was proposed to extend final phase of financial support under YSR Asara on January 10 and 4th phase of YSR Cheyutha on January 29 next year. He said the State government's prestigious programme ‘Adudam Andhra’ will be launched from December 26 across the State.

Minister Govardhan Reddy distributed cheques worth Rs 8 lakh to seven beneficiaries in Sarvepalli constituency at his camp office in the city on Saturday.