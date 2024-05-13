Andhra Pradesh: 55.49 per cent polling registered by 3 p.m

VIJAYAWADA : For the first time there was tremendous response from urban voters to exercise their franchise, who are seen waiting in queue before commencement of polling at several polling booths in the state. The first time voters and women voters are seen eagerly waiting in queue to exercise their franchise. Despite of increasing temperatures and rainfall at some places, voters are seen waiting in queues to exercise their franchise.

People are seen standing in long queues at several polling booths in the state right from 7 a.m to exercise their franchise. Despite of violence incidents at several places including in Palnadu and Rayalaseema region, voters are seen waiting in queue to exercise their franchise.



Police opened fire in air to quell the clashing YCP and TDP groups at Brahmanapalli of Chandragiri constituency as the TDP activists prevented the YCP activists from fake voting. When both the YCP and TDP activists clashed with each other, the police opened fire in air to quell the clashing groups.



In Macharla TDP activists received injuries when YCP activists attacked them. The YCP activists alleged damaged the EVMs and created panic, the polling staff stopped the polling and ran out of polling booth. Meanwhile the YCP activists attacked on TDP candidate J Brahmananda Reddy car with stones at Rentala village. They set afire a car of the candidate’s convoy.



The clashes between YCP and TDP activists and violence incidents reported in Tadipatri in Anantapuram district, Markapuram constituency in Prakasam district, Satyasai district where the YCP activists said to be attacked the TDP activists with stones.



With overwhelming response from voters, 23.10 per cent polling was registered by 11 a. m and 55.49 per cent polling was registered by 3 p..m. The polling at Rampachodavaram, Araku and Paderu was completed.

