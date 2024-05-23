Six examination centers in Nagarkurnool district to Polycet

Live
Polycet District coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that even a minute delay in the examination will not be allowed.
Nagarkurnool: Polycet District coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that even a minute delay in the examination will not be allowed. Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that six examination centers have been set up in Nagarkarnool district center and 2365 students are going to write the examination.
In a statement, Polycet district coordinator Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that the TS Polycet-2024 entrance exam for admission to polytechnic diploma courses in Telangana will be held on Friday, 24th of this month. It is stated that the examination will be held on Friday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.
She said that no one will be allowed to enter the examination center even if he is late for a minute for the scheduled time. Hall tickets, pen and pencil must be brought for the students. She said that 2365 students are appearing for the examination across the district and six examination centers have been set up in the district center for them. She said that all the arrangements have been completed in the examination centers.