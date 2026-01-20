577 NCC cadets attend training camp

Vuyyuru (Krishna District): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) plays a crucial role in inculcating patriotism, self-confidence, discipline, and leadership qualities among students, said Lieutenant Colonel R Kannan, Camp Commandant of the 16th Andhra Battalion NCC, Machilipatnam. He said NCC plays a vital role in nurturing future leaders and strengthening national integration beyond caste, religion, and regional barriers. He was addressing cadets at the valedictory function of the 10-day annual NCC training camp organised by the 16 (A) Machilipatnam NCC Battalion at MPRM Sri Viswashanthi Junior College AT Vuyyuru in Krishna district on Monday. The camp was held from January 10 to 19 and witnessed enthusiastic participation from 577 NCC cadets drawn from government and private schools and colleges across the district. The cadets also impressed the audience with daring feats and adventure demonstrations.

Parents who attended a special interaction programme expressed satisfaction over the positive transformation in their children, noting improvements in discipline, confidence, social responsibility, and humanitarian values. Saplings were planted on the college premises along with parents to promote environmental awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannan said the cadets underwent systematic and disciplined training from morning to evening as per a structured schedule. He said the training included drill, warm-up exercises, running practice, NCC parades, firing practice, games, and physical fitness activities. Principal of Sri Viswashanthi Educational Institutions, Kaja Padmajavani, Director Madala Suryasekhar, NCC Captain V Elizabeth Rani, NNOs, PIs, and staff were present.