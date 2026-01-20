  1. Home
SC fiat to EC over Bengal SIR

  • Created On:  20 Jan 2026 7:51 AM IST
SC fiat to EC over Bengal SIR
Asks poll panel to display names with discrepancies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India to display the names of electors categorized under 'logical discrepancies' in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The court issued the order after reviewing various pleas about procedural issues in the SIR exercise. The court instructed the ECI to display the names of individuals in this category at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices, and Ward Offices. It also ordered the state government to provide the necessary staff to manage objections and claims.

Supreme Courtelectoral rollsElection Commission of IndiaSpecial Intensive RevisionWest BengalVoter list discrepancies
