60-member G20 delegation to visit Lepakshi today

Hindupur (Sathya Sai): A 60-member delegation from G20 countries will be visiting the historical Lepakshi temple on Tuesday. The visit is arranged by the Karnataka Ministry of Tourism, according to Historian Mynaa Swamy in a press release.

The visit of the G20 countries delegation once again brings to the fore the demand for securing UNESCO recognition of Lepakshi temple architecture as Heritage structures which need preservation for posterity.

Historian MyNaa Swamy said that Lepakshi has all the qualifications to get UNESCO recognition.

He praised the engineering ingenuity of the Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple Complex as having India's highest sculptural wealth and mural paintings.

The historian explained that Asia's biggest mural painting - Veerabhadra Swamy (measuring 24x18 feet), hanging pillar in dancing hall and biggest monolithic bull in the country are main factors to get UNESCO tag for Lepakshi Temple. There is superfine sculpture of Bhikshatana Murthy fully dressed and adorned with number of ornaments, he added.