7.77 lakh acres to get water in rabi in Nellore dist: Minister

Nellore: The Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting has decided to release water to total 7.77 lakh acres for agriculture operations for the ongoing Rabi season, apart from 5.51 acres from Somasila Reservoir and 2.26 lakh acres under Kandaleru reservoir.

The meeting, held here on Friday headed by MA&UD Minister P Narayana and district Collector O Anand, also stressed that farmers must utilise water in a proper way without wasting for other needs. Minister Ponguru Narayana has explained that right now there is 69.37 tmcft and 49.37 tmcft, total 118.74 tmcft of water, available in Somasila and Kandeleru reservoirs respectively. He said there is a possibility of receiving another 17 tmcft water following the inflows witnessing in the both reservoirs.

The Minister has claimed that due to non-availability of water, the administration was unable to provide water for second crop last year. Now the situation is different as water is sufficiently available in all the water bodies following recent incessant rains occurred in the district, he added. Narayana has directed the officials to adopt proper monitoring system to prevent water wastage or misuse by the farmers in the interest of saving water for the coming second crop and drinking water in peak summer season.

Later speaking to the media, Minister Narayana said following the request of farmers and MLAs, it was decided to remove silt in all the canals to make water to reach tail end lands also. He said tenders will be called on November 11 and 18 for the purpose.

The Minister disclosed that following the recent bitter experience related to ‘Budameru’ incident and as per the orders of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it was decided to remove illegal encroachments on irrigation canals titled, ‘Operation Budameru’ very soon.

While saying that State’s exchequer is almost empty, Narayana assured that Somisila High Level Canal (SHLC) works will be taken up very soon after the issue brought to the government notice.

Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has appealed the farmers not to waste water, which may lead to severe scarcity in coming second crop. He said if 5 tmcft of water is saved, farmers can secure Rs 400 crore worth paddy. He said last year administration was able to supply water only 2.5 lakh acres due to non-availability of water in Somasila canal. He alleged that 140 tmcft of water was wasted last year as former Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu lacks knowledge MLAs and farmers association presidents, farmers and others were present.