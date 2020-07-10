8-yr-jail term, 5 lakh penalty will be imposed on culprits in Kurnool: SEB DC Chenna Keshava Rao

Kurnool: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), G Chenna Keshava Rao stated that eight years imprisonment will be imposed if anyone caught selling or transporting illicit liquor. The decision was taken by the government as part of Navarathnalu scheme where it was stated that total prohibition will be implemented in a phased manner in the state, he said in a press release.



Chenna Keshava Rao said that the government has released a gazette notification with amendments in Excise and Prohibition act.

He said a minimum of 8 years imprisonment will be imposed. Earlier the punishment was within five years and by serving 41 notices and by availing station bail, the person would be released. But now there is no chance with the amendments made in Prohibition and Excise Act. According to new Act, the court imprisonment would be around 8 years with a penalty of Rs.5 lakh. Even the transporting vehicles would be taken over by the government.

The Deputy Commissioner has alerted the youth not to trap in cases and spoil life. Do not transport liquor from adjacent states and do not be in illusion that they would immediately get bail if caught. The laws have become very stringent. The department is also organising awareness camps "Parivarthana" to educate people on such acts, said Chenna Keshava Rao.