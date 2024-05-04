AAP releases list of its 40 star campaigners for Delhi and Haryana

New Delhi: Political parties are intensifying their campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections around the country. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced its 40-star campaigners for the Delhi and Haryana Lok Sabha elections. The name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is imprisoned in Tihar Jail for excise policies, is also included as number one on the AAP's list of star campaigners.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been included in the Aam Aadmi Party's list of 40 star campaigners for the Delhi and Haryana Lok Sabha elections.

In Delhi and Haryana, several prominent Aam Aadmi Party officials will assemble to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. In addition to CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the party's list of 40 star campaigners includes Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, AAP leader, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

हारेगा तानाशाह - जीतेगा लोकतंत्र 🇮🇳



लोकतंत्र और देश बचाने के लोकसभा चुनाव में हरियाणा और दिल्ली में AAP के Star Campaigners की सूची 👇 pic.twitter.com/9s4YzsgIB9 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 4, 2024

Along with this, Raghav Chadha, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Minister Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Kailash Gehlot would travel to Haryana to campaign for their party candidates. Apart from this, the names of Sandeep Pathak, Pankaj Kumar Gupta, Imran Hussain, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains, Balkar Singh, Mohinder Goyal, and Anurag Dhanda are listed.



In addition to this, star campaigners for the Delhi Lok Sabha, Swati Maliwal and Rakhi Birlan, will join the campaign for their party's candidate. Anmol Gagan Mann, Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak, Jarnail Singh, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Gulab Singh Yadav, Sanjeev Jha, Mukesh Ahlawat, Shaili Oberoi, Anjali Rai, Akhilesh Tripathi, and Nimmi Rastogi also participated in the campaign for the Delhi Lok Sabha elections.