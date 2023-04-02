Nellore: 826 crore sanctioned for 34,440 SHGs: Kakani

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the government has sanctioned Rs 826 crore for 34,440 self-help groups in 3 phase under the YSR Aasara scheme in the district to uplift living standards of women. Distributing Rs 5.78 crore to 7,916 SHG groups under the YSR Aasara scheme in Muthukuru mandal on Saturday, he said that apart from it, the government has sanctioned Rs 91.73 crore to 4,056 SHGs in Sarvepalle constituency. He also urged the women to utilise the opportunity and stand on their feet. He also told the women to avail small and micro industries being encouraged by the government as they would help them for betterment in their life. DRDA Assistant Project Director Sambasiva Reddy, area coordinator Srinivasulu and MPP G Sugunamma were present.



