‘Baak (Aranmanai 4)’ Trailer: Get Spooked and Laugh Out Loud

Get ready for a thrilling ride this May as the hit Tamil horror-comedy series ‘Aranmanai’ returns for its fourth installment. Titled ‘Baak’ in Telugu, the movie promises a chilling good time with a powerful mix of scares and laughter.

Directed by Sundar C., the film boasts Tamannaah and Raashi Khanna as the leading ladies. The trailer, unveiled recently at a pre-release event in Hyderabad, gives a glimpse into the spooky story.



The trailer hints at a plot where Tamannaah and her husband meet a tragic end, turning them into vengeful spirits. Meanwhile, a powerful demon enters the scene, and a magician seeks to exploit these supernatural forces for his own purposes.



Adding to the thrills is Sundar C. himself, who portrays Tamannaah's brother, determined to find his sister's killers. The trailer is packed with jump scares and eerie visuals, promising a genuinely frightening experience.



But ‘Baak’ isn't all chills and scares. The trailer also hints at humorous moments, offering a welcome balance to the horror elements. The movie is also said to explore the powerful bond of love between siblings.



The movie's Telugu title, ‘Baak,’ is itself derived from a popular Assamese legend of a ghost named Bak. Director Sundar C. revealed this interesting fact at the pre-release event.



So, if you're looking for a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat with scares and leave you chuckling in between, ‘Baak’ (Aranmanai 4) is definitely worth checking out when it hits theatres on May 3rd!

