9 red sanders logs seized
Forest officials from Bhakarapet Range seized nine red sanders logs and a car during a midnight operation near Kalyani dam.
Based on a tip-off, Forest Range Officer N Venkataramana alerted his team, which conducted searches in Gundala Kalva and Pilla Kalva areas.
Early Thursday, the team spotted smugglers loading logs into a Ford vehicle at Tellamoralu. The smugglers fled, leaving behind vehicle and logs.
The seized timber, weighing 130 kg, and the car are valued at Rs 7 lakh. A manhunt is underway.
