9 red sanders logs seized

Highlights

Bhakarapet: Forest officials from Bhakarapet Range seized nine red sanders logs and a car during a midnight operation near Kalyani dam.

Based on a tip-off, Forest Range Officer N Venkataramana alerted his team, which conducted searches in Gundala Kalva and Pilla Kalva areas.

Early Thursday, the team spotted smugglers loading logs into a Ford vehicle at Tellamoralu. The smugglers fled, leaving behind vehicle and logs.

The seized timber, weighing 130 kg, and the car are valued at Rs 7 lakh. A manhunt is underway.

