948 Anganwadi worker, helper posts to be filled

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Minister for women and child Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani instructed the officials of 26 districts across the state to fill up 948 posts of Anganwadi workers and helpers in order to strengthen the Anganwadi services.

While reviewing the departments of women and child welfare, tribal welfare with the officials concerned on the budget allocation for 2025-26 here on Friday, the minister said that this would provide employment opportunities of women. She also told the officials to focus on the protection of health and nutrition of children.

The principal secretaries and directors participated in the review meeting. The minister reviewed the allocation of funds under various heads for the welfare of women and children. She also reviewed the schemes meant for women empowerment.