A bike rally to stop privatisation VSP commences at Kurmannapalem
Visakhapatnam: CPM district secretary K Lokanadham demanded the Union government to withdraw 100 percent strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).
Inaugurating a bike rally at Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp here on Tuesday, he said Ukku stir would be intensified soon.
Steel plant employees and CPM activists participated in the bike rally that commenced at Kurmannapalem and to be concluded in Vijayawada.
As part of 'Prajarakshana Bheri' a public meeting is scheduled on Wednesday in Vijayawada under the aegis of Steel Plant CITU and CPM.
Speaking on the occasion, Lokanadham criticised the failure of the state government to mount pressure on the Centre on the VSP's privatisation decision.
He mentioned that the VSP provides employment to many people in the state. Lokanadham alleged that the state government and the Opposition are in a position where they cannot question the Union government on the promises it made in the state bifurcation Act.
The YSRCP government failed to get a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, Polavaram project, North Andhra and Rayalaseema development funds.
Honorary president of CITU J Ayodhya Ramu said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself announced that Chhattisgarh Nagarnar Steel Plant would not be privatised. It happened because of the uncompromising fighting attitude of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, he added