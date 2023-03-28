  • Menu
Vishakapatnam: A couple reportedly committed suicide after releasing a selfie video

A couple residing at Tirumala Nagar, Vadlapuri in Gajuwaka allegedly committed suicide.

Identified as Chitrada Varaprasad (47), who worked steel plant, wife Meera (41), they took the extreme step after releasing an emotional selfie video with their relatives and family members.

It is learnt that they took the extreme step due to financial problems.

Their son Krishna Teja lodged a complaint with the Duvvada police station.

Meanwhile, the police found sandals, handbags and mobile phones of the couple at the Anakapalli Koppaka Eluru canal.

Further details are awaited.

