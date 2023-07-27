A flood attack on tribal areas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chinturu, Kunavaram, VR Puram, Yetapaka and Devipatnam mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district are facing waterlogging due to heavy rains in the upper region and severe flood flow into the Sabari tributary and Godavari. A total of more than 130 tribal villages in those mandals are suffering due to floods. As the impact of the flood in the agency district is severe, the officials have ordered the people of many flood-affected villages to vacate their houses and go to relief camps immediately.

The flood water inundated the road at Gundala villages of Roads of Murumuru and Ramayampeta Gundala in Yetapaka mandal submerged in flood water. Near Annavaram of VR Puram Mandal, the hill stream is flowing fiercely. Roads were cut off in many places and traffic was stopped. Flood water is flowing at a height of four feet on the Kunavaram - Bhadrachalam main road. The road leading to Thotapalli near the Nellipaka suburb petrol bunk was completely submerged. Water is reaching the bridge at Rayanapeta.

At the confluence of Sabari and Godavari in Kunavaram, the water level was 50 feet on Thursday evening. Godavari's water level at Chinturu is 38 feet. As both these rivers are flowing at dangerous levels, people and officials of hundreds of villages are worried. Three rehabilitation centers have been set up in Kunavaram Mandal, two in Chinturu, one in Yetapaka, and one in VR Puram. 300 families have taken shelter at the Kothulagutta Rehabilitation Center and 200 families at the Rekhapalli Rehabilitation Centre as per official records.

It seems that there is no way to go to many tribal villages as the roads are submerged and covered by flood water and streams. It is expected that many villages will be cut off by road even tonight. During last year's floods, flood water stagnated at a height of 20 feet in some villages in Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals.

Flood water entered Udayabhaskara Colony in Kunavaram. People moved to safer places. Gonduru village in Devipatnam mandal was submerged in water. Electric poles and trees are seen in this village. Talluru village is also stuck in a water blockade. It seems that around 120 families living in these two villages have moved to the hills. At the I. Polavaram of Rampachodavaram mandal, the raging Sitapalli stream is frightening. The overflow of this stream fell on the lower areas. Roads are submerged in some places.

Officials say that NDRF and SDRF teams are ready to participate in flood relief operations. The officials of the concerned department have appealed to the people of Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals to be alert who go fishing and for wood, as there is a power supply in the power lines. Motor Boats will not go under power lines without the permission of the police department, they said.