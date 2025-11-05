A Two-day-long ‘AP MSME Export Convention’ on Nov 9

Anakapalli: The Andhra Pradesh MSME Export Convention will be organised by the State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department (AP MSME) on November 9 and 10, informed District Collector Vijaya Krishnan.

Engineering goods, electronics and electrical components, drugs and pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, automobiles and auto components, agro and food processing, chemicals and chemical products, and marine products sectors will showcase their products during the conference, the District Collector mentioned.

Buyers from Japan, Sri Lanka, Russia, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Hungary, and Costa Rica will participate in the conference, Vijaya Krishnan added. The District Collector suggested that the industrialists in the district should utilise theplatform, exhibit their products and expand their market globally.