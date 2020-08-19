Aadhaar services launched at Araku Valley

Visakhapatnam: Aadhaar related services are now made available in Araku Valley. Araku MP G Madhavi, Araku MLA Chetty Palguna and ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar inaugurated the Aadhaar centre at a Rental Housing Colony.



Registration of Aadhaar, change of address, photo upload, biometric registration, name, mobile number and email updation, downloading of Aadhaar card can be done at the centre.

On this occasion, the PO said that similar centres will be set up at Paderu, Pedabayalu and Chintapalli mandals. He advised to avail the services at the centre launched.

Later, with the support of Bengaluru Indian Institute of Horticulture, mango, apricot, custard apple, coriander and onion seeds were distributed to the farmers of Dumbriguda mandal.

Zonal Special Officer P.H.O.G. Prabhakara Rao, MPDO G V Rambabu, Innovation PO Anjana, and special consultant Mohan and others participated.