Aasara scheme helps women to be self-reliant: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that the YSR Aasara scheme would be immensely helpful for women to become self-reliant.

Accompanied by MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, he inaugurated Kirana and Fancy shop at Ramakrishnaraopet here on Friday.

He said Rs 3,200 crore was spent exclusively for this YSR Aasara scheme in the district. He said that East Godavari district waived the SHGs loans and topped among other districts in waiving the loans. In the first phase itself people were benefited to tune of Rs 220 crore. Two among the beneficiaries started grocery business and the Collector inaugurated those Kirana shops. He further said that Rs 1.65 lakh were sanctioned to 243 SHG groups in Indrapalem, Kakinada Rural.

Later Collector and MLA handed over a cheque for Rs 69.57 lakh to the 32 division Dwacra groups.