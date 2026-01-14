ACB court closes skill case against CM Naidu

Amaravati: In a significant development, the Vijayawada ACB Special Court closed the skill development case filed against Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and 37 others, accepting the final report submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which concluded that the allegations were not supported by facts. The court accepted the CID’s findings that the case amounted to a “mistake of fact” and formally closed the investigation against all accused. Simultaneously, the court dismissed a petition filed by one Ajay Reddy, who sought an opportunity to present arguments before the verdict was delivered, claiming to be a complainant in the case.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said the investigating agency found no involvement of the CM and accordingly filed a memo before the court, which was accepted by the judicial officer. "After completing the investigation, the agency filed a closure report stating that there was no substance in the case regarding Naidu's role. The court accepted it on Monday," Srinivas said after the court’s decision.

The case pertains to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), which was established during the TDP government’s tenure between 2014 and 2019 to enhance employability among youth. The state government had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Siemens for skill development programmes. After the YSR Congress Party government assumed office in 2019, a case was registered alleging misappropriation of Rs 3,356 crore. The CID alleged that Siemens failed to contribute its purported 90 per cent share in the project, that no training programmes were conducted, and that Rs 371 crore released by the government was diverted to shell companies. Naidu was later named as the 37th accused in the case and was arrested by the CID on September 9, 2023. He spent 53 days in judicial custody at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison before being released on interim bail granted by the High Court on October 31, 2023.

Following completion of the investigation, the CID submitted its final report to the ACB court, recommending closure of the case. During Monday’s hearing, senior advocates appeared for the prosecution, CID and the petitioner. After hearing all sides, the court rejected Ajay Reddy’s plea and formally closed the case against all accused.

This high-profile case had political ramifications as well. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan announced a tie-up with the TDP after meeting Naidu at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Subsequently, TDP and Jana Sena joined hands with BJP to contest the 2024 Assembly polls under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner. The alliance secured a landslide victory in those elections, defeating the ruling YSRCP.