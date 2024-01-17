Action against corrupt top priority: PM

Palasamudram: Action against corrupt people would continue to be the priority of the NDA government. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Palasamudram in Sri Satyasai district in which the Governor Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were present, Modi said the for him Lord Rama was the inspiration and his fight to eradicate corruption in all fields would be of high importance.

He claimed that people of this country saved nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore in tax savings since 2014 after the NDA government took over and 10 crore fake names have been weeded out of the documents. “In the last 10 years, we have empowered the poor, farmers, women and youth…. In the last 10 years approximately 10 crore fake names have been weeded out of the documents,” he said.

“Today, every paisa sent from Delhi (Centre) reaches the bank account of the beneficiary who is entitled to it. Fight against corruption and action against corrupt people has been the priority of the government,” he said.

Modi further said a lot of tax reforms such as implementation of GST and simplified the Income-Tax system, were brought in during the last 10 years resulting in record tax collection. “Several reforms were brought in the tax system during the last 10 years. Earlier, there used to be different tax systems which common citizens found difficult to understand. Due to lack of transparency, honest taxpayers and business people were being troubled,” he said.

Pointing to the introduction of the “faceless tax assessment” system in the country, Modi said due to these reforms today in the country record tax collection is being witnessed. Commemorating the Thiruvalluvar Day, the Prime Minister quoted the great Tamil sage and underlined the role of revenue officers in collecting taxes that led to people's welfare in a democracy.