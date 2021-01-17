Active Covid cases less than 2,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have dropped below 2,000 to 1,987 on Saturday, powered by 326 more recoveries.

On adding the new recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.76 lakh. In the past 24 hours, 114 new Covid infections have been reported in the state, increasing the state's total tally to 8.85 lakh.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of infections at 24, followed by Visakhapatnam (22) East Godavari (13), Krishna (12), Nellore (10) and Kurnool (8). Among other places, Guntur and Srikakulam had 6 cases each, West Godavari (4), Anantapur and Vizianagaram (3 each) and Prakasam (1). East Godavari district's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 7.06 per cent that is still higher than the national average of 5.68 per cent.