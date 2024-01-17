Adala Prabhakar Reddy denies rumours on party changing, says he is loyal to YSRCP

Nellore MP and YSRCP Rural Constituency In-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy has made it clear that he will leave politics if necessary but has no intention of changing the party under any circumstances. He expressed his anger that the opposition and political opponents are spreading misinformation that he is changing the party. He vehemently denied the rumors that he had met the TDP leadership and was joining the party.

He said that he has no problem in YSRCP and that he has rendered services by winning the MP ticket. He said that the party has given due recognition by appointing him as the in-charge of Nellore Rural Constituency. He said that there is no need to leave the YSRCP which is giving such priority. He said that some hired mercenary groups are spreading evil propaganda against him politically.

He said that since YSRCP is very strong in the rural constituency, such conspiracies are being hatched. People are not in a position to believe this. He made it clear that there is no intention of changing the party no matter how many conspiracies are hatched and he will contest as a candidate for YSRCP rural constituency in the next election. He warned of dire consequences of rumours are spread.