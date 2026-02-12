Adani Port sets new record handling 554 cargo vessels

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port achieved another significant milestone by surpassing its previous highest cargo vessel handling record.

Establishing a new benchmark, the port had earlier handled 552 cargo vessels in FY 2023–2024, it has already handled 554 cargo vessels.

The record performance reflects trust reposed by customers, shipping lines, and trade partners in the port’s state of the art cargo handling infrastructure and efficient logistics capabilities. Adani Gangavaram Port’s continued emphasis on customer centric service, faster vessel turnaround, proactive coordination, and one stop transport solutions have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The accomplishment has been made possible by unwavering dedication, capability, and teamwork of the port team.

The commitment to operational excellence, innovation and safety has enabled the port to enhance productivity and deliver superior value to customers.

The milestone highlights the passion and professionalism of the teams who work around the clock to ensure seamless and safe cargo vessel operations, reinforcing customer trust and strengthening long term partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion AGPL management said, “This record-breaking achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team.

We are committed to developing talent, investing in technology and strengthening its customer focused service ecosystem to support regional and national maritime growth.”